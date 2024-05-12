Zelina Vega pulled from the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Zelina Vega has been pulled from the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament. Vega was scheduled to face Shayna Baszler in a first-round match at tonight’s WWE live event in Macon, Georgia. Raw general manager Adam Pearce announced in a social media video (see below) that Vega is not medically cleared and will be replaced by Maxxine Dupri.

Powell’s POV: Asuka, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre were all pulled from the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments as well. We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE live event in Macon, Georgia. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.