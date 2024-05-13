WWE Raw in Greenville, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Dennis Rodman, Glacier, Jimmy Yang, Scarlett, Kushida, Doug Basham, Ricky Ortiz, Billy Kidman, Robert Roode, Air Paris, Lince Dorado, Daizee Haze, Jumbo Tsuruta, James Dudley

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The features King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Greenville, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Everett, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Jacksonville, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Portland. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dennis Rodman is 63 today.

-Glacier (Ray Lloyd) is 60 today.

-Jimmy Yang is 43 today.

-Scarlett (Elizabeth Chihaia-Kesar) is 33 today.

-The late Jumbo Tsuruta died on May 13, 2000 at age 49 due to complications from a kidney transplant.

-Doug Basham (Lyle Douglas Basham Jr.) turned 53 on Sunday.

-Ricky Ortiz (Richard Young) turned 49 on Sunday. Ortiz is married to fellow former WWE wrestler Layla El.

-Kushida (Yojiro Kushida) turned 41 on Sunday.

-The late James Dudley was born on May 12, 1910. The WWE Hall of Famer died at age 94 on June 1, 2004.

-Billy Kidman (Pete Gruner Jr.) turned 50 on Saturday.

-Bobby Roode (Robert Roode Jr.) turned 47 on Saturday.

-Air Paris (Frank Parris) turned 45 on Saturday.

-Daizee Haze turned 41 on Saturday.

-Lince Dorado turned 37 on Saturday.