NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s North American Title ladder match qualifiers set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion
-Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion
-Charlie Dempsey vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Je’Von Evans vs. Noam Dar
