AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage in an eliminator match

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Dax Harwood for the AEW Continental Championship

-Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb and Kyle Fletcher

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

-Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

-TNT Champion Adam Copeland calls out Malakai Black for Double or Nothing

-Willow Nightingale and Mercedes Mone contract signing for the TBS Title match at AEW Double Or Nothing

-AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay meet face-to-face

-Hook returns

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).