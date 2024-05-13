TNA Impact preview: Champions Challenge set for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Mustafa Ali, Laredo Kid, Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, and Alisha Edwards vs. Matt Hardy, Ryan Nemeth, Sami Callihan, Eric Young, Joe Hendry, Steph De Lander, Dani Luna, and Jody Threat in a Champions Challenge

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin

-Alan Angels vs. Leon Slater

-Xia Brookside vs. Ash by Elegance

Powell's POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET.