WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: King and Queen of the Ring quarterfinal matches and more on Friday’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul contract signing for the champion vs. champion match at King and Queen of the Ring

-Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Tama Tonga vs. LA Knight in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: Knight beat Santos Escobar and Tiffany Stratton beat Michin in first-round matches at Saturday’s live event in Chattanooga. The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will conclude at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).