WWE Raw preview: Three title matches set for next week’s show

October 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Titles

-Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Title

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Title

-Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez in a non-title match

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Sacramento, California, at Golden.1 Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

