NXT TV results (6/24): Moore’s review of Jordynne Grace vs. Lash Legend vs. Izzi Dame vs. Jaida Parker for an NXT Women’s Title shot, Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs for the TNA Championship

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 24, 2025, on The CW Network

[Hour One] Quick promos from Lash Legend, Jordynne Grace, Izzi Dame, and Jaida Parker were shown where they all hyped their upcoming match to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship…

Vic Joseph, Corey Graves, and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs (w/Yoshiki Inamura) for the TNA World Championship. Trick toyed with Briggs with some footsie offense. Briggs got his hands on Trick and tossed him around the ring. Briggs used his size to block an Irish Whip. Briggs came back with a flying clothesline for a nearfall. Brigs no sold Trick’s chops and came back with hooks in the corner. Trick came back with a throat chop and Snake Eyes.

Trick put Briggs in a Kata Katame on the ground. Briggs escaped with a back suplex. Briggs laughed off a right hand from Trick. Both men traded running strikes. Trick dumped Briggs to ringside with a dropkick. Trick tried to give Inamura a cheap shot, but Inamura caught the slap. Briggs gave Trick a big boot heading into break.[c]

Briggs turned the tide back from break with a back suplex. Briggs rallied with right hands, a body slam, and standing splash. Briggs rallied with right elbows. Trick came back with a springboard knee. Graves joked that with Trick raising ratings for TNA, “that clown” Tom Hannifan (Tom Phillips) is probably getting a raise. Trick rallied with right hands.

Briggs went for a chokeslam, but Trick escaped with a back flip. Briggs reversed a power bomb into a nice Chokeslam for a good nearfall. Trick got a hand on the bottom rope for the rope break. Both men traded fatigued right hands. Briggs took Trick out of the air with a Big Boot. Trick came back with a Capoeira and pump kick. Briggs took down Trick with a shortarm lariat. Trick dodged a Briggs Moonsault and hit Briggs with the Trick Shot knee strike for the win.

Trick Williams defeated Josh Briggs via pinfall in 11:29 to retain the TNA World Championship.

Trick took the mic after the match and said that it’s about time ya’ll put respect on his name. Trick said he went from carrying “HIM” to carrying two brands at the same time. Former champion Joe Hendry’s entrance theme played. Trick looked at the ramp, but Joe appeared from behind and rallied with clotheslines. Trick retreated to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Odd match in terms of storylines. Both TNA and NXT commentary teams having a hard time to explain why Josh Briggs would get a random title shot outta nowhere without earning it (other than it being a gift). The work of this match was suprisingly good. That power bomb spot looked like it could have been bad, but Briggs recovered and a string of good nearfall counters came from it. Another thing making this story odd is apparently Joe Hendry is the number one contender for the Slammiversary show? I assume stuff happened behind the TNA+ live edition of Impact (which I won’t see until the regular time or sometime soon). Now their sync is all out of whack. I also hope they don’t go with Joe Hendry in the end, because it makes way more sense to have Mike Santana in that spot given it’s in Santana’s home town. Joe Hendry had the Slammiversary and Bound for Glory payoff last year. Let Mike be 2025’s hero.

Tavion Heights argued with Charlie Dempsey about him injuring him during a training session. Wren Sinclair tried to keep the peace. Dempsey said he can challenge Je’von Evans if Tavion is not up to it. Heights said that he’s fine and he has a nose mask given to him by the doctor…[c]

Myles Borne was chatting and dapping it up with some Florida Gators football players. Lexis King showed up, but Borne didn’t pay him ind. Borne said he put in hard work, unlike King who takes shortcut. King trash talked the two Gators. One of the Gators players wondered if King’s beard is painted on…

Jaida Parker was shown warming up backstage…

Entrances for the next match took place. Tavion’s injury mask was more than just like your usual Orbital Bone mask. It was a full jaw facemask (Think Scorpion or Sub Zero)…

2. Je’von Evans vs. Tavion Heights (w/Wren Sinclair, Charlie Dempsey). Heights started out the match with Amateur Wrestling slams and close nearfalls. Heights put Evans in a top wristlock. Evans escaped with a overhead armdrag. Heights got a two count after a Sunset Flip. Evans hit Heights with a high crossbody and springboard huracanrana. Evans hit Heights with a top rope clearing dive at ringside heading into break.[c]

Evans turned the tide of the match with a Sliced Bread. Both men traded Fighting Spirit right hands. Evans rallied with chops. Heights turned Evans inside out with a clothesline. Heights gave Evans a headbutt with the mask for a nearfall. Evans rolled up Heights for a two count. Evans hit a flip thrust kick. Evans hit Heights with a cross kick. Evans hit Heights with a corkscrew splash for the victory.

Je’von Evans defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 8:51.

After NQCC left the ring, Jasper Troy showed up and hit Je’von Evans with a Black Hole Slam to leave him lying…

John’s Thoughts: I would totally recommend checking out Evans live if you have the chance. I really was impressed when I saw him perform at the Kia Forum a few weeks ago. This was a good match and contrast in styles between two of WWE’s younger stars. Evans is already made given his natural athleticism and natural personality. Heights is on the verge of breaking out because he’s impressed every time we see him in the ring.

The commentary team checked in. Vic sent the show to a Tony D’Angelo video package, recapping Tony D’s trust issues with Luca Crucifino…

The show cut to a tweet where Ava announced that Noam Dar was injured and had to relinquish the Heritage Cup. Stacks, Luca, and Tony D cut twitter promos where they hyped the replacement Tony D vs. Stacks for the vacant Heritage Cup…

John’s Thoughts: Dang, tough break for Noam. Guy is one of WWE’s most talented overall wrestlers in terms of both in-ring and character, but that dang injury bug. Here’s best wishes and hoping for a solid recovery for the guy.

Ricky Saints made his entrance. His opponent was Ashante the Adonis…

3. Ricky Saints vs. Ashante the Adonis. Adonis threw his jacket at Saints and Saints came back with right hands. Saints hit Adonis with a front kick and right hook. Saints did his version of Old School and dumped Adonis to ringside. Saints did his signature pose.[c]

During the commercial break, the commentary team were having fun joking about a QR code that Ashante Adonis has on his crotch region. Adonis worked on Saints with methodical offense. Adonis hit Saints with a DDT and Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Ashante sent Ricky’s injured throat into the top buckle. Adonis also mugged for the crowd. Saints came back with a whip and clothesline rally.

Saints struggled to backdrop Adonis, but third times the charm. Saints hit Adonis with a Tornado DDT for a nearfall. Saints ducked a clothesline and gave Adonis a spear. Saints gave Adonis Roshambo for the victory.

Ricky Saints defeated Ashante the Adonis via pinfall in 7:55.

Ethan Page appeared on the big screen, but the feed froze. Page appeared from behind and beat down Saints. Page teased a Twisted Grin, but then hit Saints with a Roshambo instead to leave him lying…

John’s Thoughts: A good tune up match for Saints and solid post-match attack by Ethan Page. I like the freezing video touch as it differentiated this post-match attack from the Joe Hendry and Jasper Troy ones from earlier. I would like to see Page and Saints called up as both men are ready for it (I would also like to see Saints feud with someone that’s not a former AEW star as his longer feuds have been against Page, Spears, and Pillman Jr. so far in WWE).

A DarkState promo aired. They all talked about how they were cooking up something despite not being on TV every week…

Oba Femi was shown walking backstage…[c]