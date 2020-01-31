WWE Smackdown and 205 Live, MLW Fightland (reports needed), next Raw, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, and ROH events, Fit Finlay, Giant Baba

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center with the brand’s first show coming out of the Royal Rumble. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s weekly written and audio reviews are available Saturday mornings.

-We are looking for reports from upcoming events listed on this page. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-MLW Fightland will be held on Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena with Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor, and Jacob Fatu vs. Cima for the MLW Championship. The show will be taped for future editions of MLW Fusion.

-There are no WWE live events this weekend. However, a number of wrestlers are or have been in Miami, Florida for the Super Bowl on behalf of WWE. Roman Reigns, New Day, King Corbin, and Lacey Evans are among the wrestlers who have been in Miami. On a side note, it will be interesting to see how much of a push Fox gives the XFL during the Super Bowl coverage on Sunday. I’m predicting a Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers, but I think it will be close and I expect it to be a good Super Bowl.

Future Events

-Monday’s WWE Raw will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be live in Huntsville, Alabama at Von Braun Center.

-Impact Wrestling’s next events will be television tapings on February 7-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Casino.

-The next ROH event will be the Free Enterprise show on February 9 in Baltimore, Maryland at UMBC Event Center. The tickets for the event are free, but you must be an HonorClub subscriber to stream the show live.

-The NWA has not announced when its next show will take place. They have announced the Crockett Cup event for April, but they have not listed a date or location. One can only assume that the next round of television tapings will be held the same weekend at GPB Studios in Atlanta.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE producer Fit Finlay is 62. He is recovering from shoulder replacement surgery and we wish him the best.

-Shohei “Giant” Baba died of cancer at age 61 on January 31, 1999.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

