WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: “Super Smackdown” featuring a title match, a Royal Rumble rematch, a rematch from last week’s show, and a four-way for a tag title shot

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The Revival vs. Lucha House Party for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles at WWE Super ShowDown.

-Sheamus vs. Shorty G.

WWE is billing this episode as Super Smackdown to tie it in with Fox's Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday. Smackdown will be held tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center.



