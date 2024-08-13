WWE Raw rating: Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.890 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.73 million average when the show aired on Syfy. Raw delivered a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.62 rating on Syfy.

Powell’s POV: Raw returned to USA Network on Monday after being moved to Syfy for two weeks due to the Olympics. One year earlier, the August 14, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.757 million viewers and a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic.