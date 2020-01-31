01/31 Will and Jake’s Pretentious Wrestling Podcast: The return of Edge, WWE’s released presidents, and what’s making us happy in pro wrestling

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Will Pruett (@wilpruett) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake), Dot Net co-senior staffers

Dot Net’s self-proclaimed co-senior staffers Will Pruett and Jake Barnett discuss the return of Edge at the Royal Rumble and his story with Randy Orton on Raw. Then they get into WWE’s big management shakeup with the firing of George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. They end, as they tend to do, with what is making them happy in wrestling this week!

