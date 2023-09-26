WWE Raw rating opposite two more NFL games

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.465 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.331 million average. Raw delivered a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.44 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw faced a pair of NFL games on Monday. The NFL competition will lighten up to some extent in that there will be only a single game airing opposite Raw until the next doubleheader in December. The September 26, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.674 million viewers and a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic.