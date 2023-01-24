NXT live coverage, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Akira Maeda, Vince Russo, Mike Awesome, Gary Hart, Jerry Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center with the penultimate edition before NXT Vengeance Day. The show includes Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Alba Fyre in a handicap match for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 50 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Akira Maeda is 64.

-Vince Russo is 62.

-The late Mike Awesome (Michael Alfonso) was born on January 24, 1965. He took his own life on February 17, 2007.

-The late Gary Hart (Gary Williams) was born on January 24, 1942. He died of a heart attack on March 16, 2008 at age 66.

-Dr. Jerry Graham (Jerry Matthews) died at age 75 on January 24, 1997.