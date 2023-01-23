01/23 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Raw XXX with The Bloodline’s trial of Sami Zayn, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Title, The Usos vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest for the Raw Tag Team Titles, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville in a non-title match, legends, and the brand’s final push for the Royal Rumble

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw XXX featuring The Bloodline’s trial of Sami Zayn, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the U.S. Title, The Usos vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest for the Raw Tag Team Titles, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville in a non-title match, legends, and the brand’s final push for the Royal Rumble, and more (34:09)…

Click here to stream or download the January 23 WWE Raw audio review.

