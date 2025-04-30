Powell’s NXT Hit List: Iyo Sky and Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia and Roxanne Perez, Joe Hendry and Trick Williams, Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Titles

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Hits

Iyo Sky and Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia and Roxanne Perez: The best match of the night. It was good to see the brief backstage segment that showed Giulia and Perez speaking backstage after they were abruptly thrown together as a team without explanation. Sky backflipping out of Perez’s Pop Rocks and then hitting her own finisher for the win made for a fun closing sequence.

Joe Hendry and Trick Williams: A good follow-up to Trick attacking Hendry at the end of the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view. Did DarkState attack Hendry simply to set up next week’s six-man tag match, or might the heel faction be aligned with Trick after all?

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura for the NXT Tag Team Titles: The live crowd’s mild reaction to Hank and Tank before and after the match was a little surprising. They could have a fun reign because they come off as vulnerable champions who could lose the titles to damn near any other team. Is Inamura’s excursion truly over, or was this the start of him and Briggs splitting up and feuding? Inamura could take issue with Briggs playing to the crowd when he could have stopped Walker from breaking up Inamura’s pin on Ledger. And Briggs could also be upset with Inamura for swinging the legs of one of their opponents into him before the finish.

The Meta-Four go separate ways: No complaints about the split. All four wrestlers are talented, but I just never got into quirky group aside from their fun entrance. Even so, it was good to see them get a brief farewell moment to give viewers closure as opposed to just having the wrestlers move on without explanation. The most surprising development was Lash Legend seemingly indicating that she and Jakara Jackson are going in different directions. Is it because they have high hopes for Lash as a singles wrestler, or does it say more about the company’s lack of interest in building up the women’s tag team division?

Undertaker cameo appearance: Another respectful endorsement of Oba Femi, followed by the introduction of three wrestlers from the LFG television show. I noticed the LFG trio on the battle royal graphic that was shown prior to this segment. It will be interesting to see if any of the LFG three are spotlighted during next week’s match.

Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King for the NXT North American Championship: A soft Hit for a solid television win for Saints. Beating King doesn’t mean much despite his run with the NXT Heritage Cup, so this one will be quickly forgotten. Saints ran the table against his fellow former AEW wrestlers King, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears. Now that NXT creative has gotten that out of their system, Saints can get some fresh matches.

NXT Misses

NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca vs. Karmen Petrovic in a non-title match: A soft Miss for a brief spotlight win for Ruca. It felt like the real purpose of the match was to set up Petrovic kicking Ashante Adonis afterward. I hope that’s the end of their bad romance storyline. Adonis is far more fun when he’s hitting on all the ladies in the backstage area.

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks: A minor Miss for a segment that felt a little flat after last week’s strong cinematics.