NXT North American Champion Ethan Page on his segment with The Rock, how much Rock inspired him, being put through a table at 2300 Arena

On his segment with The Rock: “To me, doing anything with him was always the dream. I was very fortunate enough to be given the chance to pull him to the side and tell him what it meant to see something that I created on my own and envisioned my whole life would be on screen with my favorites. To do it with my actual number one, and in the position that he’s in, and what he’s been doing for the last couple of years. The amount of things that needed to fall into place for this to happen, pretty crazy. But I was very glad that I was able to express that to him and to get some one-on-one time, and then it just kept extending, he gave me great advice, and he’s turned me into an absolute menace. Because, I mean, when the person you look up to the most pretty much tells you to not hold back. Yeah, you ain’t gonna hold back. I’m sorry Ricky Saints about your throat.”

On how much inspiration he took from The Rock: “Quite a bit, honestly. Mostly, I would say just in the confidence to say and do whatever you feel like out there, like on a microphone or in front of an audience. He’s someone that’s completely comfortable in doing some ridiculous things, or what he finds entertaining, or what he finds funny, but he’s always, I feel like just at that perfect level of charisma, and I tried to keep the energy the same and give people their money’s worth when I’m entertaining them.”

On getting put through a table at the 2300 Arena: “D-Von brought that table out. What a jerk. Okay, I’ll give you something positive out of this, and then I’ll give you a little funny story too. The positive is that I had one of the worst matches of my entire career on my 19th birthday. Which is ironic, because I turned 19 in America, would have made me legal drinking age in Canada, but I decided to go have a bad match in the ECW Arena instead; that match haunted me my entire life. So I have spent many years in that hole in the wall of a building. So, to get to redeem myself and to go back there with the WWE was very cool. And a little backstory, I ended up winning that match even though I was dealing with an infection that day, and my entire body broke out into hives, and we had to get that under control before the match. So yeah, I’m pretty much the most hardcore guy that’s ever wrestled in the ECW Arena. Just saying, your little cuts on your forehead, don’t give a crap. My whole body sucked that day.”

On being NXT North American Champion: “What an interesting question. It means a lot to me, and the more I think about it, I think it should mean a lot more to NXT. There was a moment in my NXT career where I was challenging Tony D (Tony D’Angelo) for the North American Championship, and I told him in the locker room that this championship was beneath me, and now I’m sitting here holding this same championship, and I wanted to address that. After some time and thinking, and using my logical brain in professional wrestling, which usually doesn’t work out, I came to the conclusion that the North American Championship is actually the most prestigious championship in NXT. I mean, Oba Femi, current NXT Champion. In description, he’s the champion of NXT, which its home base is in Orlando at the Performance Center. So, Oba Femi is the champion of the Performance Center. Ethan Page is the champion of three entire countries. Meaning that this championship is also higher than the United States Championship. So I wanted to actually thank Jacob Fatu for doing such a great job representing the US, as his superior. Because, born in Canada, made in America, and tomorrow will be beating some Mexican Luchadors. I am the greatest North American to ever hold the North American Championship, and this is truly the championship in NXT. Prove me wrong.”