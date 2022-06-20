6/20 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Carmella in a five-way for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at Money in the Bank, Elias returns for a musical performance, Riddle vs. Omos in a MITB ladder match qualifier

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,517)

Live from Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aired June 20, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a memorial graphic for the late Tim White, who worked as a referee and road agent for the company… Raw Women’s Champion made her entrance.

The broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton appeared on camera and recapped Brock Lesnar’s return on Smackdown after Roman Reigns beat Riddle to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Graves said that despite the stipulation that Riddle can’t challenge Reigns again while he’s champion, Riddle still has a chance via Money in the Bank. Graves announced Riddle vs. Omos in a MITB qualifier for Raw.

Belair welcomed viewers to Raw. She announced that Rhea Ripley will not be medically cleared in time for their scheduled title match at Money in the Bank. Belair said she would be ready and waiting once Ripley returns. Belair questioned who she will defend her title against at MITB.

Belair announced Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch will meet in a five-way match to determine who will challenge her for the title at the MITB event.

Becky Lynch made her entrance.