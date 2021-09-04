What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: Title match and a Tag Team Turmoil match set for Monday’s show

September 4, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Erik and Ivar vs. AJ Styles and Omos vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Mace and T-Bar vs. Mustafa Ali and Mansoor vs. Jinder Mahal and Veer in a Tag Team Turmoil match for a future show at the Raw Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: There were three matches advertised for last Monday’s Raw and none of them technically took place, so we’ll see what happens with these two matches. Monday’s show will be live from Miami, Florida at FTX Arena. Join me for my live reviews every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

