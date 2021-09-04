9/3 NJPW Strong results: Hikuleo vs. Matt Morris, Rey Horus vs. TJP, and Josh Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia

CategoriesNJPW TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW Strong

Taped in Long Beach, California at Thunder Studios

Streamed September 3, 2021 on New Japan World

1. Josh Alexander beat Daniel Garcia.

2. TJP over Rey Horus.

3. Hikuleo defeated Matt Morris. Hikuleo attacked Morris afterward until Juice Robinson made the save.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written and audio reviews of NJPW Strong will return next week once he returns from attending AEW All Out in Chicago.