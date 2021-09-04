What's happening...

9/3 NJPW Strong results: Hikuleo vs. Matt Morris, Rey Horus vs. TJP, and Josh Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia

September 4, 2021

CategoriesNJPW TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW Strong
Taped in Long Beach, California at Thunder Studios
Streamed September 3, 2021 on New Japan World

1. Josh Alexander beat Daniel Garcia.

2. TJP over Rey Horus.

3. Hikuleo defeated Matt Morris. Hikuleo attacked Morris afterward until Juice Robinson made the save.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written and audio reviews of NJPW Strong will return next week once he returns from attending AEW All Out in Chicago.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.