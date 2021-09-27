WWE Raw in Cincinnati (reports needed), Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast, AEW Dark Elevation, Leyla Hirsch, Naomichi Marufuji, Asuka, Damian Priest, Murphy, Jimmy Garvin, Marianna Komlos

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Arena. The show opens with Big E vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and features the fallout from last night’s Extreme Rules event. This will also be the final Raw before the WWE Draft starts on Friday’s Smackdown. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Leyla Hirsch is 25 today.

-Naomichi Marufuji turned 43 on Sunday.

-Asuka (Kanako Urai) turned 40 on Sunday.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martinez) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Murphy (Matthew Adams) turned 33 on Sunday.

-The late Marianna Komlos died at age 35 on September 26, 2004 after a battle with breast cancer. She worked as “Mrs. Cleavage” in the Beaver Cleavage skits WWE.

-Jimmy Garvin (James Williams) turned 69 on Saturday.