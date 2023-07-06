AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW Blind Eliminator tournament semifinal match: Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin face the winners of Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia match

-AEW Blind Eliminator tournament semifinal match: MJF and Adam Cole face the winners of Brian Cage and Big Bill vs. Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal in eliminator tournament semifinal matches

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match,

-Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

-Chris Jericho vs. Komander

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Regina, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. Next week’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).