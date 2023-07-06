ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Shane Taylor vs. Josh Woods vs. Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack vs. Dalton Castle vs. Trent Seven in a six-way mayhem match
-Athena vs. Selezia Sparkx in a Proving Ground match
-Daniel Garcia vs. Christopher Daniels
-Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Action Andretti and Darius Martin
-Gringo Logo vs. Komander
-JD Drake vs. Tony Nese
-Lee Moriarty and Big Bill vs. The Boys
-Trish Adora, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven
-Vanessa Kraven vs. Diamante
-Zak Patterson, Macrae Martin, and Rip Impact vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson
Powell’s POV: ROH will hold the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Friday, July 21 in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Arena. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET on HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
