TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Championship match and more set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita for the Knockouts Title

-X Division Champion Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey in a non-title match

-Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin for a shot at the X Division Title

-Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna

-Joe Hendry “apologizes” to AJ Francis and Rich Swann

TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The same night replay is back at 10CT/11ET.