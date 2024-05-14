NXT TV results (5/14): Moore’s review of Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame, and Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend in NXT Women’s NA Title qualifiers, Charlie Dempsey vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Heritage Cup, Je’Von Evans vs. Noam Dar

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live May 14, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] The show started off with Noam Dar laid out backstage. Most of Meta Four assumed Trick attacked Noam, but Lash Legend was defending Trick. The show then cut to highlights from the NXT Women’s Combine…

Kiana James was psyching up Izzi Dame in the locker room. James said she’ll run Monday Night Raw, while Izzi will run NXT. The show then cut to Sol Ruca at the Gorilla Position area where she talked about being ranked number one in the NXT Women’s Combine and how she’s going to be the first NXT Women’s North American Champion….

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Sol Ruca made her entrance doing a long handstand walk. Her opponent was Izzi Dame…

1. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship match at NXT Battleground. Both women started with some simple chain wrestling. Sol escaped a armbar with a suplex. Sol hit Dame with a kick combo and a Molly Go Round kick (that didn’t catch fully). Sol hit Izzi with a running and innovative Triangle Moonsault. Izzi backdropped Sol to ringside. Izzi then tossed Sol on the announce table. Izzi gave Sol a backbreaker. Sol escaped a chinlock.

Izzi flapjacked Sol and followed up with a elbow drop for a two count. Izzi then put Sol back in a chinlock. Sol came back with a back elbow, judo roll, and clotheslines. Sol back pressed Izzi and hit her with a moonsault for a two count. Izzi dodged a slingshot and backdropped Sol. Izzi caught Sol with a Yakuza Kick for a two count. Izzi tackled Sol’s gut in the corner. Sol then put Izzi in a headscissors and seamlessly turned it into a Sol Snatcher for the win.

Sol Ruca defeated Izzi Dame via pinfall in 5:38 to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Battleground.

John’s Thoughts: A few “didn’t catch all of it” moments, but that’s expected with a lot of these young talented wrestlers. Every L is a lesson not a loss, so these minor mistakes are just something these developmental types can learn from. Aside from those flubs, this was a solid match by developmental standards. I really like Sol Ruca’s last couple of matches because she is finding very creative and innovative ways to hit the Sol Snatcher. A lot of flashy moves become very unrealistic because the opponent has to feed right into it every time. Yes, they are still feeding here, but it’s good to have the illusion of spontaneity.

Ava berated Tony D’Angelo and his family for making Stacks an impromptu referee last week. Tony said he stepped up because the referee had bronchitis. Tony said they also don’t know where Miles Borne and Damon Kemp are. Tony said they can’t take away his Heritage Cup match because it would be false advertising. Ava said she can’t cancel the match but she’ll fine Tony $20,000. Tony said that was alright. Adriana Rizzo handed Ava an envelope. Tony said [the money] is all there and then some. Tony then agreed that they’ll be no funny business in his Heritage Cup match…

Malik Blade was trying to psych up Edris Enofe who was still paranoid over bad luck. Brinley Reece showed up and tossed away a rabbit’s foot that Enofe was mulling over. Reece told them to come over and win a match! Enofe wanted his rabbit’s foot back…

OTM made their entrance…[c]

Sarah Schreiber interviewed Lola Vice and Shayna Baszler. Baszler quickly cut in and talked about being the most dominant NXT Women’s Champion and is looking forward to see who Ava chooses to be the next challenger to Roxanne Perez’s title after Perez’s match against Chelsea Green. Vice said she’s going to break every record once she becomes champion. Karmen Petrovic showed up outta nowhere and jumped Vice. The women’s locker room and referees ran out to pull both women apart…

Enofe and Blade made their entrance…

2. “Out Tha Mud” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price (w/Jaida Parker) vs. Edris Enofe and Malika Blade (w/Brinley Reece). Nima dominated Enofe early on. Enofe got a take down, ripped off his shirt, and gave Nima a elbow drop. Nima tackled Enofe to his own corner and tagged in price. Price and Nima gave Enofe alternating knee strikes. Price worked on Enofe with heavy swings. Blade heled Enofe escape a double suplex.

OTM then tossed their opponents in the corner and threw hands. Enofe and Blade reversed and went for ten punches in the corner. Nima and Price teased a Super Collider or something, but were sent to ringside after huracanranas. Enofe and Blade hit both OTM members with flip dives. Parker grabbed Enofe’s leg to give Nima the advantage. Brinley Reece and Jaida Parker brawled at ringside. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Nima was dominating Enofe back from break. The camera cut to Parker and Reece sizing each other up and eventually brawling. Referees ran out to separate both women. Price and Nima hit Enofe with stereo punches in the corner. Enofe kicked out of Price’s win at two. Price hit Enofe with a Uranage. Price then took down Enofe with a corner lariat. Price put Enofe in an innovative Wheelbarrow Camel Cutch move. Enofe used elbows to escape. Price tagged in Nima to continue the isolation offese for a stretch. Vic noted that Enofe’s boots look untied which may play into his bad luck.

Blade tagged in for a hot tag where he dominated both oppnents. Enofe tagged back in, but was distracted by his untied boot. Nima dumped Blade to ringside. Enofe hit Price with a dropkick. Enofe went for a dive, but he stopped due to his untied boot. Price and Nima then hit Enofe with an assisted Alabama Slam to give Nima the win.

Out Tha Mud defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pinfall in 10:46.

John’s Thoughts: Solid tag team match and I’m always down for the Inglewood lookin’ team OTM getting a win. These guys are talented and I hope they get a chance to shine as opposed to the many losses this powerhouse tag team has received recently. Jaida Parker continues to really stand out as the hottest part of that act. The brawls at ringside with Reece really feeds into the social media attention she got from the World Star Hip Hop beatdown channel. What I’m not too sold on is Enofe and Blade’s weird and forced “bad luck” storyline. While this is more cartoony, they also have another bad luck storyline, that’s not that great either, running at the same time with Ridge Holland.

The medics told Noam Dar that he’s out indefinitely while Meta Four were looking worried {Shout out for Lash Legend for wearing Laker Colors}. Oro Mensah offered to take Noam’s place in his match against JeVon Evans. Lash was doing resistance band bicep curls. Jakara Jackson asked Lash why she doesn’t think Trick attacked Noam? Lash said she can’t explain now because she has a match soon. Lash left to head to her match…

Ivy Nile made her entrance…[c]

Axiom and Nathan Frazer were hanging out with Ridge Holland. Holland said he really likes Chase U because of their attitude. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson showed up to clown on Ridge Holland. They mocked him for leaving the main Roster to NXT. Holland talked about how he started in NXT. Holland told Anderson and Gallows to take their clowning somewhere. Luke said that sounds like some anger talking. Gallows told Holland to find a tag partner to face The Good Brothers later. Before they left, Anderson joked that Holland has no friends…

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson made their entrance…

3. Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend (w/Jakara Jackson) to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship match at NXT Battleground. Lash dominated early on and dumped Ivy to ringside. Lash suplexed Ivy gut fist into the apron and followed up with a body slam. Ivy dodged Lash and sent Lash into the steel steps. Ivy hit Lash with a diving punch. Ivy caught Lash with a diveing crossbody, kick, and huracanrana. Ivy hit Lash with a jump kick. Lash dumped Ivy in the corner and hit a corner splash. Lash went for ten punches in the corner, but Ivy escaped and hit Lash with a gamengiri.

Lash and Ivy brawled to the top rope. Ivy reversed a Super Chokeslam into a Super Bulldog for a two count. Ivy blocked a suplex and put Lash in a Dragon Sleeper. Lash escaped because Jakara grabbed Ivy’s leg. Lash hit Ivy with a Pump Kick for the victory.

Lash Legend defeated Ivy Nile via pinfall in 3:54 to qualify for the NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Battleground.

Sarah Schreiber interviewed JeVon Evans about who attacked Noam Dar? Evans said he has no clue, but he’s looking forward to facing Oro Mensah. Sarah said we still don’t know who attacked Noam and she sent the show to commercial…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Ah, I wanted them to give both women more time because they’ve been showing improvement since their clunky early days. Lash going over makes sense given her position in NXT. She’s really been doing a good job as a powerhouse. There’s definitely something there, and we know she had the talking part down from her early days in NXT 2.0. I’m still constantly baffled at the booking of Ivy Nile. She has a unique looked and is jackked. I really liked her early vignettes where she was out performing all the men in the gym. She was also framed well when she had Stokely Hathaway as her manager early on.

Random developmental wrestler, Carlee Bright, showed up and demanded a match against Lola Vice after a few pull aparts that she helped in. Ava talked about how well Bright has been doing and granted her the match…

Entrances for the next match took place…

4. JeVon Evans vs. Oro Mensah (w/Jakara Jackson). Oro started the match aggressively. Lash Legend walked out right after the bell to support Oro at ringside. Oro raked Evan’s face on the top rope. Oro hit Evans with a springboard moonsault for a two count. Evans came back with a headscissiors and dropkick for a two count. Oro backdropped Evans to ringside. The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]

Oro was dominating the match back from break and Vic noted that Oro dominated most of the match so far. Oro gave Evans a jump kick and tilt a whirl backdrop for a nearfall. Evans and Oro brawled to the top rope and traded punches. Evans took Oro off the top rope with a gamengiri and followed up with a slingshot lariat. Evans rallied with right hands. Both men exchanged strikes. Oro missed a lariat but hit a back elbow. Evans came back with a springboard cutter.

[Hour Two]Oro rolled to ringside. Evans caught Oro with a top rope clearing dive. An NXT chant ensued. Oro turned Evans inside out with a clothesline. Jakara distracted the ref so Lash could give Oro a chair. Trick Williams walked to ringside to distract Lash and stop her from sending in the cheir. Oro caught Evans with a discus forearm to the back of the neck. Evans escaped a power bomb attempt and caught Oro with a Hook Kick. Oro came back with a right hand. Evans came right back with a superkick. Evans caught Oro with a corkscrew splash for the victory.

JeVon Evans defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 10:12.

Evans and Trick dapped it up in the center of the ring with Trick raising

John’s Thoughts: Another great match by the young JeVon Evans and a good showing from Oro too. Evans has only just turned 20 (he was 19 a few weeks ago), and the guy not only has the athletic part down, but he also seems to have veteran instincts in making the right adjustments at the right times. On the surface, it seems like he has a good head on his shoulders. They have a future sensation on their hands. Oro did a good job getting heat until ultimately giving Evans the win. He’s the solid “good hand” in NXT.

Kelly Kincaid interviewed Charlie Dempsey asking him his strategy about not being able to use the “Catch Clause”? She also asked about where Mile Borne and Damon Kemp are? Dempsey said Myles and Damon are on their way, but they are in rough shape after what the Tony D Family did to them. Dempsey said that he can cry or fight, but he’s never cried a day in his life. He said this cup is stained by the NQCC and he’s going to beat Tony D to an inch of his life for everything he’s done…

Wes Lee was shown walking in the hallways…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged their fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness month…

Wes Lee made his entrance in street clothes. Wes took a mic and talked about how the last time he was in the ring with a mic, thing were different to say the least. He said he was in one of the darkest times of his life, and he didn’t know if he would even be back; but everyone knows how much he loves NXT. He said ya’ll know how much he loves the NXT North American Championship. He said when he lost the title, it set off a chain reaction of events that made him wonder if his career was over completely.

He said all of this, “I miss this”. The crowd chanted “we miss you”. Wes said he misses it so much that he was walking just two days after surgery. A few weeks after that he hit the gym. He said it was hard, but he was focused on one goal. To get back here. Wes said he was supposed to be out a year, but he fought and in six months he’s back in the ring feeling this amazing energy. Wes said he honestly doesn’t know what to say? Wes soaked in the moment a bit.

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi made his entrance. Oro said he’s not here to cut Wes down, but he’s impressed with Wes and has always been. Oba said the heights that Wes took the NA title is nothing short of an accomplishment. Oro said Wes has taken the title as far as he can and Oba will take the title to heights that Wes never could. Oba said Wes has the heart of a lion and spirit of a warrior. Oba said he’s an actual warrior, a ruler, a destroyer, the bringer of war, the mountain that Wes can’t climb and cannot conquer. Oba said he assumes Wes wants a title shot. Wes said yes, after what he just said. Oba told Wes to prove he deserves a title shot.

Wes said he sees that Oba checks every box of what a champion should be. Wes said Oba has the size, the speed, the brute strength, and the freakish athleticism. Wes said he doesn’t check as many boxes at Oba. Wes was cut off by Ivar making his entrance in (in regular non-Viking clothes). Ivar said everyone including him is excited to have Wes back. Ivar said he knows exactly how it is to come back form a career threating injury.

Ivar said they even have the same spinal surgeon. Ivar gave a shout out to Dr. Cordover. Ivar said he knows that Wes is not afraid to fight. Ivar said he and Wes want a shot at Oba. Ivar was cut off by Josh Briggs making his entrance. Briggs said it looks like everyone is in a pickle. Briggs said Wes is having hte comeback of the year and Ivar si showing what’s behind the warpaint and viking calls. Briggs was drowned out by loud boos. Briggs talked about how he, Dijak, and Oba stole the show at Stand and Deliver. Briggs talked about having broken ribs back then and they need to run that back. Briggs promised to throw Ivar and Wes a bone afterwards.

Wes said if Oba is the leader he says he is, he should make it a fatal four way. Oba said he’s the champion, and nobody else is not. Oba told them to fight amongst themselves and the winner will get a shot against him…

John’s Thoughts: This is WWE’s usual interruption promo segment to set up a match, but one of the better ones. Every wrestler here did a good job getting across their mission statement and character. Wes in particular does a really good job cutting relatable and down-to-earth promos (sure beats those That 70’s Show skits he used to do). Oba Femi in particular has been exceeding all expectations that you would expect from a NIL project. The guy is just so damn cool. They put him in the ring and he delivers. Give him a mic, and he shows confidences along with amazing delivery.

Ridge Holland was stretching backstage. Kelly Kincaid showed up and wondered if Ridge was going to go into a handcap match again. Chase U showed up. Holland said he’s happy that Chase is offering to be a tag partner. Chase said this is a teachable moment and Riley Osborne should be his tag partner. Riley didn’t seem to like it. Holland was happy and looking forward to the match…

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Original Club, made their entrance…[c]

The show cut back with a black screen and noises of snoring and an alarm clock (oh god no! She’s still Wendy Choo?)…

Lexis King was gloating to developmental wrestlers in the lounge. Jasmyn Nyx showed up and asked everyone to sign a get well soon card. The random developmental wrestlers walked off. Lexis told Jasmyn to not mind them and said that “Jamie” won’t mind either. Jasmyn said her name is Jacy. Lexis signed the card and left. Jasmyn was annoyed because Lexis said “Get well soon, Jackie”…

Chase U and Ridge Holland made their entrance…

5. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Ridge Holland and Riley Osborne (w/Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Thea Hail). Holland and Gallows no-sold a few shoulder tackles. Both men blocked lifts. Holland took down Gallows with a flying shoulder tackle. Riley Osborne tagged in and gave Gallows a double stomp to the elbow. Gallows quickly took control and tagged in Karl Anderson. Osborne showed off his agility. He took Gallows and Anderson down with dropkicks. Osborne got a two count after a standing shooting star.

Anderson hit Osborne with a Spinebuster to prevent him from tagging in Holland. The Good Brother then used tags and methodical offense to cut the ring in half on Osborne for a stretch. Osborne got a window of opportunity after hitting both opponents with a whisper of the wind. Holland tagged in and cleaned house. Osborne was swatted out of the air with a right hand. Holland went for a Alabama Slam. Osborne went for a slingshot dropkick on Gallows, but Gallows redirected the dropkick to hit Holland. Anderson rolled up Holland for the win.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated Ridge Holland and Riley Osborne via pinfall in 5:14.

A Carlee Bright introductory package aired…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Again, I’m still not sold on this bad luck, sad dad storyline with Ridge, but I’ll give it a chance because Chase U tends to take the campiest of storylines and finds a way to make it work. I do like the added layer of Riley Osborne showing a bit of apprehensiveness in the situation. Riley Osborne is a wrestler I would consider taking out of Chase University soon. Chase U is great, but Riley is a veteran wrestler with a lot of ability. He has the potential to break out as a big star in NXT as singles if given the chance.

Vic Joseph plugged Clash at the Castle tickets…

Carlee Bright made her entrance first. Lola Vice made her entrance with Shayna Baszler…

6. Lola Vice (w/Shayna Baszler) vs. Carlee Bright. Vice got an early single leg takedown. Bright rolled up Lola a few times for some one and two counts. Bright hit Lola with a crossbody for a two count. Bright was put on the apron. Lola kicked her in the gut and followed up with an Axe Kick to the back. Karmen Petrovic and Natalya were watching the match in the back. Petrovic and Natalya left the room. Bright got a two count off a backslide.

Vice worked on Bright with Muay Thai clinch knees. Vice did a bit of a dance and said “I’m a Latina”. Bright did a few dodges and made a comeback with some chotleslines. Bright hit Lola with a handstand kick and standing moonsault for a two count. Lola used a kick to swat Bright out of the air. Vice got the win after a spinning backfist.

Lola Vice defeated Carlee Bright via pinfall in 3:10.

Vice was about to punish Bright more, but Natalya and Petrovic ran out to dump the heels from the ring. Natalya and Petrovic took the mics and challenged Shayna and Lola to a match next week…

Riley Osborne and Chase U caught up with Ridge Holland backstage. Riley apologiezed for costing the match. Holland said it’s okay and he just hopes Chase U can trust him. Thea Hail hugged Ridge and said he trusts him. Ridge was happy and left. Thea told Riley that she has to trust Ridge now…

Vic Joseph hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Vic Joseph plugged the WWE priority pass sales for NXT Battleground…

A replay aired of Noam Dar left on the ground attacked by a mystery person…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary where they discussed who attacked Noam? The following matches were hyped for next week: Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley and Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker in North American Championship qualifying matches, Ivar vs. Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs to become number one contender to the North American Champion, and Natalya and Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler and Lola Vice…

A graphic aired to show the NXT Heritage Cup match rules…

Entrances for the main event took place. Vic Joseph welcomed back Mike Rome to NXT as he handled the formal in-ring introductions…

John’s Thoughts: I’m a huge fan of Mike Rome from his main roster work and NXT work. He is a good ring announcer, but where he really shines is as an MC during commercial breaks at TV shows and a MC at WWE’s house show live events where he’s really good at crowd engagement.

7. Charlie Dempsey vs. Tony D’Angelo (w/Channing Lorenzo, Adriana Rizzo, Luca Crucifino) in a Rounds Match for the NXT Heritage Cup. Vic noted that this is Tony D’s wheelhouse because he’s a multiple time amateur wrestling champion before he was in WWE. Tony D rolled up Charlie early on for a kickout and a bit of a feeling out process. Tony D then worked on Charlie with some amateur wrestling takedowns.

Charlie got to the bottom rope for the separation. D’Angelo went for more amateur wrestling again, but Charlie got Tony D’s shoulder to the mat for a two count. Tony D hit Charlie with a hip toss for a two count. Both men traded rollups with Tony D picking up the pinfall point. [end of Round 1]

Tony D’Angelo pinned Charlie Dempsey 2:45 in Round 1 to go up 0-1.

The show cut to picture-in-picture.[c]