12/22 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 237): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show – More details on Mandy Rose being released by WWE, plus John Cena returning to the ring, Bronson Reed returns to WWE, Rich Swann re-signs with Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite discussion

December 22, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: More details on Mandy Rose being released by WWE, John Cena returning to the ring, Bronson Reed returns to WWE, Chelsea Green note, Rich Swann re-signs with Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite discussion, and more…

Click here for the December 22 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom combo show.

