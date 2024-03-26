AEW Dynasty will be available via Triller TV in the United States

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be available for purchase via TrillerTV.com in the United States. Past AEW pay-per-view event broadcasts were limited to Bleacher Report and standard pay-per-view television. AEW Dynasty will be held on Sunday, April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.

Powell’s POV: This is welcome news for the fans who encountered repeated issues with Bleacher Report. The AEW Dynasty price is listed as $49.99 via Triller, which is the standard price of AEW pay-per-view events in the United States.