AEW Dynasty will be available via Triller TV in the United States

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be available for purchase via TrillerTV.com in the United States. Past AEW pay-per-view event broadcasts were limited to Bleacher Report and standard pay-per-view television. AEW Dynasty will be held on Sunday, April 21 in St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena.
Powell’s POV: This is welcome news for the fans who encountered repeated issues with Bleacher Report. The AEW Dynasty price is listed as $49.99 via Triller, which is the standard price of AEW pay-per-view events in the United States.
🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: #AEWDynasty will be available for purchase in the 🇺🇸United States🇺🇸 on #TrillerTV.
Witness Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay square off in a historic encounter.
WATCH LIVE WORLDWIDE on https://t.co/ms4oqkneSp ex. 🇮🇷🇮🇳🇦🇫🇧🇩🇧🇹🇲🇻🇳🇵🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/R5QKXm7VAl
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) March 26, 2024
