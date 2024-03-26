NXT Stand & Deliver lineup: The card for the WrestleMania weekend show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event that will be held on Saturday, April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against the tournament winners

Powell’s POV: The tag title match will become a three-way if Otis and Akira Tozawa defeat Breakker and Corbin on tonight’s NXT television show. The Stand & Deliver premium pre-show will start on WrestleMania Saturday morning at 10CT/11ET. The main card will stream on Peacock at 11CT/12ET ahead of WrestleMania XL night one. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).