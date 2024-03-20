What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the show featuring Trick Williams vs. Noam Dar

March 20, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 569,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 588,000 viewership total.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.16 rating. The rating increase is nice, but that’s three out of the last four NXT shows that have finished with fewer than 600,000 viewers. In fact, the only show during that time that topped the 600,000 mark was the Roadblock themed episode. One year earlier, the March 21, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 550,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating.

