WWE Smackdown GM Nick Aldis recovering from surgery

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis suffered a torn bicep. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Aldis underwent surgery today and is not expected to miss any WWE appearances.

Powell’s POV: This injury would have caused to Aldis missing a substantial amount of ring time were he still wrestling full-time. Even though Aldis is not expected to miss any dates, surgery and rehab are never fun, so here’s wishing him the very best with his recovery.