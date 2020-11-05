NXT UK TV preview: The Heritage Cup tournament continues

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Noam Dar vs. A-Kid in a Heritage Cup tournament semifinal match

-Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang vs. Sam Gradwell, Lewis Howley, and Sam Stoker

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Haydn Gleed returned last week with his members’ exclusive audio review, and should be back today or tomorrow with his written review of this episode.



