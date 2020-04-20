4/20 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Money in the Bank qualifying matches featuring Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, MVP vs. Apollo Crews

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,404)

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired April 20, 2020 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of last week’s main event and the post match angle with Seth Rollins attacking Drew McIntyre… The Raw opening aired… Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, and Byron Saxton were on commentary…

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre headed to the ring while the broadcast team hyped him facing Angel Garza in the main event. McIntyre looked into the camera and welcomed viewers to Raw. He said it’s the highlight of his week and he thanked viewers for joining him.

McIntyre recalled Seth Rollins attacking him last week. He pointed to his belt and said that it’s for the best of the best in the industry. He said it’s lonely at the top and he gets that everyone wants the title. McIntyre recalled being Stomped twice by Rollins. McIntyre said he’s champion and Rollins wants to be champion.

McIntyre recalled stating last week that if someone deserves a title shot they will get one. McIntyre said he’s been in the ring with Rollins and he knows how good he is. McIntyre announced that he will face Rollins for the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. McIntyre called for the cameraman to zoom in. He waved to Rollins and said he wasn’t going to hurl a bunch of insults at him.

Music interrupted McIntyre and then Zelina Vega, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory walked onto the stage. Vega said they are sick of his rah rah speeches and accused him of looking past Garza in tonight’s main event by talking about facing Rollins at MITB.

Andrade attacked McIntyre from behind. McIntyre quickly regrouped and hit Andrade with a Claymore Kick. Vega told Garza and Theory to help Andrade, but they both stood at ringside looking apprehensive. Once Andrade stood up, McIntyre did a countdown with his fingers and hit him with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre looked into the camera and said you might want to put the kids to bed because he’s going to slaughter Garza…

The broadcast team spoke about the climb the corporate ladder Money in the Bank ladder matches. They noted that the wrestlers will start on the ground floor of WWE headquarters and go after the briefcases that will be on the roof of the building. They hyped the three qualifying matches and noted that the first of the three was coming up after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The segment made McIntyre look really good, but it’s hard to get excited about a main event when the guy he’s facing was afraid to go after him even in a three-on-one situation. Well, unless you’re into seeing the slaughter that McIntyre teased, which is something.

An ad aired for Triple H’s 25th anniversary celebration starting on Friday’s Smackdown…

1. Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Zelina Vega sat in on commentary (because they just didn’t have enough people seated within six feet of 70 year-old heart attack survivor Jerry Lawler). Black was in offensive control at ringside when Vega got up from the broadcast table and distracted him. Theory ran Black into the ringside barricade heading into a break. [C]

Black applied an armbar. Theory impressively powered up Black and slammed him to the mat to break the hold. Black rallied and connected with a series of strikes and a running knee to the head. Black followed up with a springboard moonsault for a near fall. Theory came back with a kick and a nice neckbreaker onto his knee for a near fall of his own.

Theory hoisted up Black for his ATL (Austin Theory Launch) finisher, but Black avoided it. Black executed a German suplex into a bridge for a two count. Black rebounded and hit his Black Mass kick finisher before scoring the three count…

Aleister Black defeated Austin Theory in 11:45 to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.

After the match, Saxton entered the ring with a microphone and asked Black what his plan is for the MITB match. Black said he will make sure that each floor is their own personal hell. Phillips noted that the other two MITB qualifiers will be the last on the Raw side, meaning Raw will have three entrants and Smackdown will have three entrants. He also hyped Shayna Baszler as being in action after the break… An NXT ad hyped three Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament matches… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good match to open the show. Unfortunately, it’s already becoming tough to take Vega’s trio seriously. Hopefully that changes because there’s a lot of talent in that faction.

Shayna Baszler was making her entrance when Charly Caruso approached her on the stage and asked her if she took it too far last week in her match against Sarah Logan. Baszler asked if she broke any rules, then said no, she just broke Logan’s arm…

2. Shayna Baszler vs. Indi Hartwell. Baszler repeated the spot from last week’s match against Logan by stomping on the arm of Hartwell. The referee called for the bell, ruling that Hartwell could not continue.

Shayna Baszler beat Indi Hartwell in 1:00.

Saxton said that what Baszler did was sick Phillips said it’s technically within the rules. Baszler left the ring and returned with a ladder. Baszler put Hartwell’s injured arm inside the ladder, which was leaning against the ring steps, then stomped the ladder. “That is evil,” Saxton said. “That is just pure evil.” Phillips called it “absolutely grotesque”…

Powell’s POV: It was hard not to watch the match and wonder whether Hartwell will meet the same fate as Morgan did last week on Black Wednesday. If you can get past that, it was well executed and I like the way they are making Baszler out to be ruthless and sadistic.

3. Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Brendan Vink and Shane Throne. Vink and Thorne’s entrances were not televised. Phillips hyped an encore presentation of “Break It Down” featuring Ricochet for WWE Network immediately following Raw. Alexander performed a tornado DDT on Thorne and then Ricochet followed with a standing shooting star press, but Vink broke up the pin. Moment later, Ricochet performed a Recoil on Thorne, then Alexander followed it with a Lumbar Check and scored the pin…

Ricochet and Cedric Alexander vs. Brendan Vink and Shane Throne in 3:10.

Powell’s POV: A simple spotlight win for Ricochet and Alexander that filled a few minutes of television time.

Backstage, Caruso interviewed Kairi Sane and Asuka and noted that Sane would face Nia Jax in a rematch. She said the height difference was insurmountable last week and questioned why this match would be any different. Asuka and Sane did their yelling bit…

Bobby Lashley was shown in the WWE Performance Center gym in front of a tractor tire. Lashley introduced himself, then waited for Lana to enter the picture and introduce herself. He mentioned doing something with the tire and was more friendly with Lana than usual… The broadcast team hyped Sane vs. Jax as coming up after the break… [C]

[Hour Two] Ring entrances for the Sane vs. Jax match took place…

4. Nia Jax vs. Kairi Sane. Asuka was shown yelling at a backstage monitor while watching the match. Jax picked up Sane by the neck and tossed her into the corner where her head hit the bottom turnbuckle pad. Sane avoided a charging Jax, then went to work on one of her two surgically repaired knees. Sane blasted Jax with a spinning back fist that knocked a kneeling Jax into the corner. Sane performed a move in the corner and followed up with an Insane Elbow attempt, but Jax moved. Jax hit her Samoan Drop finisher and scored the pin…

Nia Jax defeated Kairi Sane in 4:10.

Powell’s POV: This match was a bit more competitive than last week with Sane targeting Jax’s knee, but the outcome was never really in question and the end result was the same. I noted last week that it’s easier to do these heel vs. heel matches without a crowd present because you don’t get the awkward silence from fans who don’t know which wrestler to root for, but the question is whether these matches without a definitive babyface are keeping viewers engaged.

Highlights aired of Seth Rollins attacking Drew McIntyre last week. Rollins was shown sitting on a throne and said McIntyre is a brave man and he respects it. Rollins said not many men know what it’s like to go into the main event of WrestleMania and beat Brock Lesnar for a WWE championship, but he does. Rollins said he and McIntyre have a lot in common. He said they command the respect of their peers and have a deep love and passion for the industry. Rollins accepted McIntyre’s challenge for a WWE Championship match at MITB.

Rollins said it’s not out of respect or disdain because it’s not personal. Rollins said he accepts out of necessity. He said the WWE Universe needs a leader more than ever. Rollins said that as much as they have in common, he is a true leader and McIntyre is not. Rollins said he is the one who will sacrifice for the greater good, make the difficult decisions, and will be the light in the darkness. Rollins said he’s going to take the title at MITB, not because he wants to but because he has to…

Phillips hyped the other two MITB qualifying matches… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good promo from Rollins. This appeared to be something that Rollins did from his home or somewhere outside the WWE Performance Center because it didn’t have the high level sound that we normally get on WWE programming.

Footage aired of The Viking Raiders driving in an SUV. Erik was driving and Ivar was eating a drumstick. They played a strange version of carpool karaoke by singing bunch of lines about themselves and yelling “Viking Raiders” each time…

Powell’s POV: WTF was that? Just assume that anyone who raves about it is celebrating 420 Day.

MVP stood in the ring and delivered a promo about facing “the extreme talented Apollo Crews.” MVP said he’s probably the most talented man on the roster today and claimed he has “absolutely lit up” Raw since he debuted. MVP acted like he forgot Crews’s name and said he told his agent to book the private jet for Stamford. Crews interrupted MVP’s promo…

5. Apollo Crews vs. MPV in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Lawler referred to the match as potential vs. experience. Crews performed a couple dropkicks. MVP rolled to the ring apron and called for a timeout. Crews knocked MPV to the floor. Crews went to the apron. MVP swept the legs of Crews, who fell to ringside heading into a break. [C]

MVP talked trash and set up for the Playmaker, but Crews fought him off. Crews put MVP down with a clothesline and a bodyslam. Crews went for a frogsplash, but MVP avoided it. MVP hit the Playmaker for a near fall. Crews came back with a sit-out powerbomb and scored the pin…

Apollo Crews defeated MVP in 8:10 to qualify for the Money in the Bank match.

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see that creative is doing something with Crews coming out of that 27-minute match he had with Aleister Black a couple weeks ago. It was still needlessly long, but at least they didn’t go right back to booking Crews as a traveling enhancement wrestler.

Ruby Riott was interviewed by Caruso backstage and asked her about what went wrong with Riott Squad. Riott said there never really was a Riott Squad. She said she had to carry Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on her back. She said Logan has a broken arm and Morgan will be lucky if she doesn’t break both her arms. Riott said she would show Morgan how small and weak she is without her… [C]

6. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott. Riott controlled the majority of the offense, but Morgan caught her with a Flatliner from the middle rope and scored the clean pin…

Liv Morgan beat Ruby Riott in 3:20.

Powell’s POV: It feels like Sarah Logan has received more mentions on this show than she did during her last year of WWE employment combined. I’m only slightly embellishing. Meanwhile, this should have been a bigger win for Morgan, but they just haven’t pushed Riott as much as they should have.

In the WWE PC gym, Lana told Lashley that he’s not warm, he’s hot. After she stepped aside, Lashley pushed the tractor tire over. Lashley pointed out an even bigger tire… Phillips hyped the final MITB qualifier of the night as coming up next… [C]

Powell’s POV: I guess those four pro wrestling fans who enjoy watching men tip tires over have one hell of a hook to keep watching.

A graphic appeared on the screen to note the passing of Howard Finkel. The broadcast team spoke about him briefly while Rey Mysterio made his entrance…

7. Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Murphy came out to generic entrance music while the Monday Night Messiah graphic appeared on the screen. Phillips noted that Mysterio was nursing a hand injury. Murphy stomped Mysterio’s bad hand at ringside going into a break. [C]



