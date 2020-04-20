Joe Pedicino reportedly dead at age 70

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling on-air personality and promoter Joe Pedicino reportedly died at age 70 on April 12. The cause of death has not been released.

Powell’s POV: Pedicino worked as a broadcaster for Jim Crockett Promotions, ran his own promotions Georgia All-Star Wrestling and the Global Wrestling Federation. He also hosted Superstars of Wrestling and Pro Wrestling this Week along with his wife Boni Blackstone. I saw a lot of their work in the GFW and when Pro Wrestling this Week was included in Mick Karch’s Saturday Night at Ringside block in the Twin Cities. My condolences to Pedicino’s friends and family.

Very sad to report that Joe Pedicino passed away on April 12th. Joe was instrumental in founding the Global Wrestling Federation in the early 90’s, and was known for his work with Gordon Solie and Boni Blackstone on the syndicated “Superstars of Wrestling”. — Bob Hazlewood (@BobHazlewood) April 20, 2020



