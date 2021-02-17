MLW’s official preview for tonight’s “Filthy Island” themed edition of Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote tonight’s “Filthy Island” themed edition of the MLW Fusion television show.

Tom Lawlor presents Filthy Island TONIGHT at 7pm ET featuring a simulcast from Hawaii and the jungles of the Yucatan peninsula on YouTube and other platforms (learn more about where to watch).

King Of The Knockouts 2: King Mo vs. Low Ki

Aztec Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco

Dominic Garrini’s Prizefight Challenge

Kevin Ku vs. Zenshi

DISCLAIMER: Major League Wrestling has no affiliation nor does MLW assume any liability whatsoever in the event Filthy Island ia a fraudulent business venture. Wrestlers and fans assume all risk associated with journeying to Filthy Island.

Watch the episode: https://youtu.be/ 4HJyrBJJDEo.

Journey to the beautiful, sandy beaches of Hawaii as your Opera Cup champion Tom Lawlor presents Filthy Island, in association with newlawoffice.com. (They paid for the spam!)

High class catering, captivating locals, and professional wrestling in paradise! What more could you ask for as Team Filthy presents a star studded fight card headlined by the grudge match of the century: King Mo vs. Low Ki, King of The Knockouts 2!

Defying neurologists and common sense Low IQ will fight King Mo to determine the 2021 King of the Knockouts. Will King Mo choke out or knock out Low IQ? Tune in to find out as the myth of Low IQ is finally exposed once and for all!

Filthy Island won’t just emanate from one location but TWO. That’s right, we’re doing a SIMULCAST®! We’ll take you deep in the Yucatan peninsula where Savio Vega will be humbled by the “Man of 1,000 Deaths” Mil Muertes. See what happens when you mess with Azteca Underground! It’s an Aztec Jungle Fight!

New Japan Pro Wrestling has sent Rocky Romero to compete against a luchador 5 feet tall and 6 feet wide in Gringo Loco. Strong style versus lucha libre! You don’t want to miss this special appearance as Romero squeezes in a match in-between a layover from Japan to LA.

Team Filthy’s newest fighter, Kevin Ku, demands competition and he’ll get it as high flying the double South African wrestling champ Zenshi steps up for war! How will Kevin Ku counter Zenshi’s unorthodox yoga lucha garbage? I’m kidding. Ku’s a beast and should smoke that clown.

World class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu gold medalist Dominic Garrini will awe and delight fight fans in an exhibition as he competes in a prize fight challenge! Can the island’s best claim the $10,000 prize?*

Alicia Atout will present her stooge report. This week the self-proclaimed “interview queen” will look to exploit and attack the integrity of TJP after he kicked that Bu Ku Dao dude to the curb.

But absolutely best of all??? This broadcast will be 10000000000% Von Erich free! That’s right, NO VON ERICHS! Hawaii’s definitely seen enough of Ross and Marshall’s dumb horsefaces anyways.

With NO VON ERICHS, guess who Tom Lawlor has invited? Just the reigning National Openweight Champion and Caribbean Champ. Hammerstone! Holliday! It’s Dynasty in paradise!

Join TWO broadcast teams from TWO locations as first-time promoter Filthy Tom Lawlor presents the most talked about fight spectacle of the year, Filthy Island!!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. MLW airs on Fubo Sports Network and the Roku Channel on Friday nights 7pm / 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch.

*Currency in prize fight to be defined at a later date. For the purpose of full disclosure, MLW has insisted we divulge it is NOT in American dollars. Whatever. 10,000 of something is better than 10,000 of nothing, right?

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.