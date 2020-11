CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne in a ladder match for the WarGames advantage, Ember Moon vs. Candice LeRae, Kushida vs. Timothy Thatcher, KO Show with Leon Ruff, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest, Cameron Grimes vs. Jake Atlas, and more (34:12)…

