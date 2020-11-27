What's happening...

11/27 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 137): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show on the Raw Triple Threat for a WWE Title shot, The Rock’s float, Mike Bennett returns to ROH, NWA returning, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more

November 27, 2020

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show: The Raw Triple Threat for a WWE Title shot, The Rock’s float, Mike Bennett returns to ROH, NWA returning, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV discussion, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 137) and guest Jake Barnett.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.