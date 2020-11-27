Outback Jack on issues with WWE executive Pat Patterson, the popularity of the LJN action figures, a potential WWF Tag Title run that never came to fruition, whether he like his character in real life

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Thoughts on Pat Patterson: I wouldn’t piss on him if he was burning on fire. He was an evil power hungry megalomaniac. He was nothing back in his day as far as being a wrestler, but in the WWF he was the Vice President of Operations and played favoritism with certain people. I told him one time, if he got in my way I will knock his ass out. After that they started to phase me out and use me less and less.

The popularity of the LJN action figures: Actually, my son used to play with my action figure a lot. I didn’t think about how popular they were then, but now I do. Back then I didn’t think about it at all. It was completely a phenomenon looking back. It was one of those magical and mythical things to come out of the WWF at that time. It’s funny that these dolls or action figures as they call them, are worth more now than they’ve ever been. If you can get my figure with the hat, the poster and still sealed in the box, that’s quite the collectors item.

On almost winning the WWF Tag Team Titles: Well, at one time there, Hillbilly Jim and I were paired together and there was talk that he and I were going to win the WWF tag team championships. I just don’t quite know what really happened there. I don’t know if Hillbilly Jim got injured at that time or if we somehow fell out of favor. I guess a couple of things went wrong there for us.

The Outback Jack character: Well, it was supposed to be a character based off of the movie Crocodile Dundee, but to me it was very close to my real life character. It was nothing out of the ordinary for me, it was very true to myself.

Other topics include Outback Jack on Vince McMahon, his entire WWF run, feuds with Frenchy Martin, Ron Bass, friendships with Andre the Giant, King Kong Bundy, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and more.

