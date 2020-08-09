Taylor Wilde on whether she was fairly compensated during her TNA run, her brief stay in WWE developmental, working with Madison Rayne

CategoriesImpact News Interview Highlights

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

On whether or not she was getting a fair deal in TNA financially: In regards to my pay with TNA No, I never had a problem with the amount I was making. I signed a contract agreeing to the amount that was a negotiated term. If you’re asking was I making a monumental amount of money? No, I wasn’t. And nobody was at that time. But, TNA Impact Wrestling is a very different company and making a large amount of money isn’t everything, peace of mind is everything and quality of life. So if you can have a career doing something you love within an atmosphere that is positive and collaborative and free thinking, then that’s priceless. Because you could be making a lot more money working for a bigger company and being absolutely miserable and suffer in quality of life.

On working with Madison Rayne: Madison Rayne is an incredible opponent, and wrestling aside she’s one of my best friends in the business. She’s probably the person I’ve remained closest to after all these years. We’ve had a lot to share a side of the business. Marriage, children, divorce, finding ourselves, starting new careers and finding our place in this ever growing business as we age, so did I enjoy my matches with Madison Rayne? Absolutely. Would I love to step back in the ring with her? Absolutely. But our friendship has spanned over a decade and anything else from here on out, is just icing on the cake.

On her brief time in WWE’s Developmental system and if she thought she was underutilized in the company: Of course I think WWE underutilized me, but they are a massive machine and when you are a developmental talent, you are a very very small piece of a cog on a major wheel. I was also very young and I wasn’t the person I am today. I’m much mentally stronger, physically stronger. I know who I am and I know my capabilities are. At that time, I was like I said I was 19, I was just trying to fit in, stay under the radar, people please hope that my work ethic and my talent would shine through and that’s just not the way that this works you have to be your own advocate. I’m definitely not alone. I think developmental is not necessarily a place of growth, it’s a place of testing one’s mental capacity as, you know, you might not have the opportunities to be who you are because they have something else for you. So I don’t think you have the creative fulfillment that you wouldn’t and other companies so whether you fail or succeed, it actually has very little to do with you and it has to do with the chain of command and the big machine that is WWE.