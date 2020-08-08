WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership, Retribution invasion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.956 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 1.894 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.882 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.924 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.988 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the men 18-49 and adults 18-49 demographics, and a tie for first in the adults 25-54 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



