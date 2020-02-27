WWE Super ShowDown results: Powell’s live review of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet for the WWE Championship, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Super ShowDown

Aired live February 27, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena



Kickoff Show result: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat The Viking Raiders.

A video package kicked off the main show… A huge round of pyro shot off on the stage. Michael Cole welcomed viewers to the show. Cole was joined on commentary by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton…

Ring announcer Mike Rome announced the rules for the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match. The giant trophy was shown a ringside. Cole noted that it was named for a mountain in the area that is a symbol of strength and fortitude…

1. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. R-Truth vs. Andrade vs. Erick Rowan vs. Bobby Lashley in a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. R-Truth was out first and did his full “What’s Up?” entrance, which was really well received by the crowd. Bobby Lashley came out as Truth’s opponent and was accompanied to the stage by Lana, who wore a lot more clothing than usual. Lana headed to the back while Lashley went to the ring.

Lashley was dominant early on. Truth came back and performed a Five Knuckle Shuffle. Truth went for the Attitude Adjustment, but Lashley stuffed it. Truth threw a kick at Lashley, who came right back and put Truth down with a Flatliner. Lashley went to the corner and then went for a spear, but Truth moved and Lashley crashed into the corner. Truth rolled up Lashley and pinned him.

R-Truth eliminated Bobby Lashley in 5:40.

Lashley worked over Truth after the match and ran him into the ring post and the ring steps. Lashley rolled Truth back inside the ring and then speared him. Lashley rolled out of the ring and left while Truth was left down in the ring.

U.S. Champion Andrade was the next entrant (no Zelina Vega). The referee separated Andrade and Truth, then called for the bell to start the second part of the match. Cole emphasized that each match in the gauntlet could end by pinfall, count-out, disqualification, or submission. Andrade dominated the weary Truth for the bulk of the match. Andrade went for a spinning elbow and the story was that they bumped heads, which led to Truth falling onto Andrade and pinning him.

R-Truth eliminated Andrade in 5:10.

Erick Rowan was the next entrant. Whatever is in the pet cage cleared customs (or something). Truth had an early flurry of offense that included a dive over the top rope onto Rowan at ringside. Rowan came back and ran Truth into the ring steps, which knocked over the pet cage. Rowan picked up the cage and then slammed Truth’s head into the ring steps. Rowan picked up a piece of the ring steps and ran them into Truth for the DQ. Rowan roughed up Truth afterward.

R-Truth eliminated Erick Rowan by DQ in 2:30.

The fifth entrant was AJ Styles, who received a pop from the crowd and some pyro. There was a loud AJ Styles chant. Styles toyed with Truth and mocked his dancing to start. Styles applied a Calf Crusher and won the fall via submission

AJ Styles eliminated R-Truth in 2:40.

Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played. The broadcast team wondered why Styles was smiling. Mysterio didn’t come out. His music played again. Styles continued to smile and there was no sign of Mysterio. They cut backstage where Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were putting the boots to Mysterio. A small “Undertaker” chant broke out.

Styles took the mic and said it didn’t look like “Little Rey” would be getting up. Styles named himself the winner of the gauntlet match via forfeit and told the referee to raise his hand. The referee did not comply.

The referee spoke with Mike Rome, who announced that Mysterio had until the count of ten to make it to the ring or Styles would be declared the winner. Gallows was shown lying on the ground backstage. Anderson flew into the picture. The legs of Undertaker were shown walking past them. Styles blew a gasket in the ring.

The gong sounded and Undertaker made his entrance. Styles got in Taker’s face and jabbed him in the chest with his finger. Taker grabbed Styles and chokeslammed him. Taker, who still had his hat on, folded Styles hands over his chest and pinned him.

Undertaker beat AJ Styles to win the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match.

After the match, Taker walked to ringside and looked at the trophy…

Powell’s POV: And I thought Shane McMahon was undeserving when he won the Best in the World trophy. Is Taker going to turn heel and repeatedly boast that he’s the Tuwaiq Trophy winner? Okay, probably not. This was ridiculous, but the live crowd was thrilled to see Taker, and his entrance was pretty damn impressive looking. There’s been a lot of talk about Taker vs. Styles at WrestleMania. Taker is mostly about the entrance and the in-ring greatest hits at this point, so I guess they can go back to it if they really want to.

Big E and Kofi Kingston cut a brief backstage promo about their tag title match… A brief ad aired for WWE Elimination Chamber, which will be held a week from Sunday…

2. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. The Miz and John Morrison for the Smackdown Tag Titles. Even Miz and Morrison received the fireworks treatment. At 8:30, Big E hoisted up Morrison and then Kingston did a double stomp that drove Morrison to the mat. Big E covered him for a two count. Miz checked in moments later and DDT’d Big E for a near fall. Morrison tagged in and did his own double stomp into a Miz neckbreaker on Big E. Morrison went for Starship Pain, but Big E rolled out of the way.

Big E tagged in and hit the Big Ending on Morrison, but Miz broke up the pin. Kingston sent Miz to ringside and then performed a trust fall dive over the top rope. Miz moved and Kingston crashed onto the floor. Damn. Why? Miz returned to the ring and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Big E for a near fall. Kingston checked in and avoided a Skull Crushing Finale and rolled Miz into a pin for a two count. Kingston got another two count, then Morrison hit Kingston with a chair from the floor, which allowed Miz to roll up Kingston and pin him…

The Miz and John Morrison defeated Big E and Kofi Kingston in 13:15 to win the Smackdown Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: There was some good action down the stretch. The Kingston trust fall crash and burn was ridiculous. WWE spent some time on Smackdown teasing another New Day vs. Usos match. Are they working toward a Triple Threat for the tag titles at WrestleMania or was that simply a swerve to make viewers think New Day would retain the tag titles in this match?

Byron Saxton checked in from backstage where he interviewed Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy. Rollins said he respects The Street Profits as athletes, but their moral compass is off kilter. Rollins said he didn’t need a plan for the match because it’s a matter of destiny that he and Murphy leave with the tag titles and the threat of the Street Profits will be eradicated along the way…

3. Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo. Zelina Vega didn’t come out with Carrillo either, so she must not have made the trip. The broadcast team hyped Carrillo and Mysterio vs. Garza and Andrade for Monday’s Raw.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

