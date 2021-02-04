MLW announces unification of titles match for next week’s Fusion

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote the Lio Rush vs. Dragon Lee for the MLW Middleweight and AAA Cruiserweight Championships for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK/MEXICO CITY — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) and Lucha Libre AAA (“AAA”) today announced a historic title versus title fight featuring AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid vs. MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush for this Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After weeks of speculation, the title versus title match is official.

MLW and AAA officials today confirmed Lio Rush and Laredo Kid have put pen to paper and will fight in a match that could see the titles unified in a historic championship encounter.

“When we started hyping #TheRestart, we promised dream matches and interpromotional title fights and this Wednesday we make good on a big one,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

Following a successful AAA World Cruiserweight Championship title defense 2 weeks ago, Laredo Kid challenged the newly minted MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush to a title match. After some behind the scenes maneuvering and negotiations, Lio Rush confirmed on last night’s FUSION the title vs. title match is on.

Financial terms for the title vs. title bout have not been disclosed.

Laredo Kid won the coveted AAA World Cruiserweight Champion February 16, 2019 at AAA Conquista Total in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico. Since then, Laredo Kid has emerged as one of Mexico’s most prominent luchadores.

Since debuting in MLW, Laredo Kid’s goal has been to win gold and possibly unify MLW and AAA championships. Next Wednesday he’ll get his shot.

Standing in his way is the self-described fighting athlete/influencer/musician/ artist/reality star and moneyweight Lio Rush. Rush enters the match with immense momentum, fresh off of winning the World Middleweight title and appearing on MTV’s The Challenge. Outspoken about collecting all the gold, Lio Rush now looks to cement his history and become the first-ever wrestler to unify a MLW and AAA championship in league history.

Will titles be unified in this interpromotional dream title bout?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: Rush vs. Lee looks excellent on paper. MLW has done a really nice job of showcasing Rush thus far. His previous match with Myron Reed for the MLW Cruiserweight Title felt big time, and his promo work has been strong. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.