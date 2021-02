CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tyson T-Bone.

-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin issues an open challenge.

-Nina Samuels vs. Xia Brookside.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.