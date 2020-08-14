WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Triple Brand Battle Royal headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with The Fiend.

-Triple Brand Battle Royal for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam.

-Big E vs. John Morrison.

-Alexa Bliss featured in a sit-down interview regarding her run-ins with The Fiend.

Powell's POV: Smackdown was this week in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.