WWE Raw in Raleigh, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Rick Martel, Mike Quackenbush, EC3, Solo Sikoa, Samoa Joe, Billy Corgan, Brody King, Lollipop, Mark Lewin, Mark Canterbury, Steve Armstrong, Ken Doane, Brett DiBiase, Andrew Martin, Cora Combs, Moose Cholak, Gary Hart, Don Owen

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. The show includes Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Raleigh, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Boston, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Toronto. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Rick Martel (Richard Vigneault) is 68 today.

-Mike Quackenbush (Mike Spillane) is 48 today.

-EC3 (Michael Hutter) is 41 today.

-Solo Sikoa (Joseph Fatu) is 31 today.

-NWA President Billy Corgan turned 57 on Sunday.

-AEW World Champion Samoa Joe (a/k/a Nuufolau Joel Seanoa) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Former TNA performer Lollipop (a/k/a Jamie Lynne) turned 45 on Sunday.

-Brody King (Nathan Blauvelt) turned 37 on Sunday.

-The late Andrew “Test” Martin was born on March 17, 1975. He died of a drug overdose at age 33 on March 13, 2009.

-The late Cora Combs (Beulah Szostecki) was born on March 17, 1925. He died at age 88 on June 21, 2015.

-The late Moose Cholak (Edward Cholak) was born on March 17, 1930. He died of complications from a stroke at age 72 on October 31, 2002.

-Mark Lewin turned 87 on Saturday.

-Mark Canterbury turned 59 on Saturday. He worked as Henry Godwin in WWE and also worked as Shanghai Pierce in WCW.

-Steve Armstrong (Steve James) turned 59 on Saturday.

-Ken Doane turned 38 on Saturday. He is working as a trainer at the WWE Performance Center. He also wrestled as Kenny Dykstra and Spirit Squad Kenny.

-Brett DiBiase turned 36 on Saturday.

-Gary Hart died of a heart attack at age 66 on March 16, 2008.

-The late Don Owen was born on March 16, 1912. The longtime Pacific Northwest Wrestling promoter died at age 90 on August 1, 2002.