AEW Collision taping in Allentown (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Koko Ware, Jessicka Havok, Don West

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW is taping Saturday’s edition of Collision tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center. We are looking for reports or basic results. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Steel in a Chicago Street Fight. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 40 percent of the voters. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 60 percent of the vote. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Koko B Ware (James Ware) is 67.

-Jessicka Havok (Jessica Cricks) is 38. She also works as Jessicka Havok or just plain Havok.

-The late Don West was born on June 20, 1963. He died on December 30, 2022 following a battle with brain lymphoma.