AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

-Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti in a qualifier for the ladder match for the vacant TNT Title at Forbidden Door

-“Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen vs. Metalik and Komander

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.