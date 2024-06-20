AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show (taping spoilers wanted)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. “Private Party” Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen

-Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage for the AEW International Championship

-AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero in an eliminator match

-Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook vs. Josh Woods, Ariya Daivari, and Tony Nese

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Thursday in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center. The show will air Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).