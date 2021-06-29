AEW Dynamite viewership for the Saturday night edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 649,000 viewers for TNT, according to Dave Meltzer. The viewership count was up from the 552,000 viewership mark for the previous week’s Friday night episode, which aired in a later time slot.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .21 in the 18-49 demographic. The previous week’s Dynamite delivered a .20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show will finally return to its Wednesday night slot this week after being bumped by TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.