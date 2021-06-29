AEW Dynamite viewership for the Saturday night edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 649,000 viewers for TNT, according to Dave Meltzer. The viewership count was up from the 552,000 viewership mark for the previous week’s Friday night episode, which aired in a later time slot.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a .21 in the 18-49 demographic. The previous week’s Dynamite delivered a .20 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show will finally return to its Wednesday night slot this week after being bumped by TNT’s coverage of the NBA playoffs.
AEW did 649,000 and 0.21 on Saturday against the NBA but peaked big for Omega vs. JB at 0.28.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 29, 2021
That’s the kind of number I expected them to do on Fridays. This Wednesday will be really interesting with SCF game 2 and Suns-Clippers game 6. If they get something close to the 800-850k range that should bode well for the summer.