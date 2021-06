CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE star Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne revealed that they will be having a baby girl. Rousey publicly announced her pregnancy back in April. The couple announced the gender via YouTube.com.

Powell’s POV: The countdown is on for Browne and Rousey’s daughter to face the daughter of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 56. Congratulations to Rousey and Browne regarding the news.