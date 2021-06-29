ROH Best in the World PPV lineup: Six matches set for the July pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Best in the World pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, July 11 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.
-Rush vs. Bandido for the ROH World Championship.
-Tony Deppen vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title.
-Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bennett for the ROH Pure Championship.
-Brody King vs. Jay Lethal.
-EC3 vs. Flip Gordon.
-Josh Woods vs. Silas Young in a Last Man Standing match.
Powell’s POV: ROH made the official announcement regarding the ROH Pure Title match today. ROH will have fans back in attendance for this event.
